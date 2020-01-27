CHP: Lanes of Capital City Freeway shut down due to shooting investigation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — All northbound lanes of Capital City Freeway have been closed as officers investigate a shooting.

Police activity has led to the closure of lanes just north of El Camino Avenue, according to Caltrans.

HAPPENING NOW: @CHP_Valley looking into a highway shooting on northbound Cap City Freeway with two possible victims who took themselves to the hospital. The highway is shut down NB as they search a car with bullet holes and look over the lanes for casings. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/3CKxB9piES — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) January 28, 2020

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office reports two shooting victims walked into a local hospital Monday. Investigators headed to the area of Capital City Freeway and El Camino Avenue after one of the gunshot victims was picked up there before being taken to the hospital.

California Highway Patrol officials have taken over the investigation on the freeway.

SR-51 northbound shut down at El Camino Avenue for a freeway shooting investigation. Unknown ETO at this time. Consider an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/1hSSmUgUuO — CHP North Sac (@CHPNSac) January 28, 2020

Officials do not know where the shooting took place.

This story is developing.