CHP: Lanes of Capital City Freeway shut down due to shooting investigation

Posted 8:31 PM, January 27, 2020, by , Updated at 08:50PM, January 27, 2020

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — All northbound lanes of Capital City Freeway have been closed as officers investigate a shooting.

Police activity has led to the closure of lanes just north of El Camino Avenue, according to Caltrans.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office reports two shooting victims walked into a local hospital Monday. Investigators headed to the area of Capital City Freeway and El Camino Avenue after one of the gunshot victims was picked up there before being taken to the hospital.

California Highway Patrol officials have taken over the investigation on the freeway.

Officials do not know where the shooting took place.

This story is developing.

