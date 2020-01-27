Man arrested on drug and gun charges, violating parole in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A man on parole in Fairfield was arrested after being found with illegal drugs and a loaded gun, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

Detectives from Fairfield Police’s Special Operations Team stopped Timothy Purvis, 56, while driving his car near North Texas Street and East Pacific Avenue on Jan. 21.

Officials said the detectives conducted the stop as a routine parole compliance check due to their familiarity with Purvis’ recent arrest for drug sales.

With the aid of a police K9 unit, officers discovered Purvis was in possession of heroin, methamphetamine, a loaded revolver and a scale commonly used to weigh drugs, according to officials.

Police said Purvis was arrested and booked into the county jail on drug sale and firearm charges.