Sacramento woman awakened by nearly naked man breaking into her house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- An Elmhurst neighbor called 911 early Saturday morning in a panic after peering outside and seeing a man’s face in her window.

“I awoke to a strange rustling noise,” the woman recalled. “Then I start to hear the sound of a man like making sexual grunting noises and my heart dropped.”

The woman, who asked FOX40 to protect her identity, said she heard the man walk around to her back door and pick the lock with some sort of wire. He then made his way inside.

“And then he appeared in the hallway," she said. "And he was wearing only a gray shirt on his face, no shirt, women’s black underwear, with himself exposed and his pants around his ankles and he was touching himself."

When police arrived roughly 15 minutes later, the man took off running.

The woman said the police mistakenly asked the suspect whether he had called 911.

"Frustrated that I stalled him as long as I did and put myself in that kind of danger thinking that I was going to be able to see that man leave in a patrol car,” she said.

She said the man left a sweatshirt behind with several pairs of women’s underwear in the pockets. He also left a pair of underwear in her personal sweatshirt.

“It was just the creepiest thing that has ever happened in my life,” she said.

Sacramento police are now searching for the intruder, described as a Hispanic male in his 30s with a thick accent.

The woman said she is hoping he’s found soon so she can feel safe again in her own home. She said she has since bought a gun and police are stepping up patrols in the neighborhood as the investigation continues.

"I feel terrified that he’s going to come back, you know. And if he does, I’m certainly more prepared for that now,” she told FOX40.