STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Stockton.

The shooting took place Monday on Montclair Street near Pock Lane, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials say no officers were injured.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson could not provide any additional details about the shooting as of 6:40 p.m.

37.936614 -121.247861