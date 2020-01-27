Watch Live: Senate Impeachment Trial of President Trump

Up First

Posted 1:03 PM, January 27, 2020, by
Data pix.

Join Scott and Gary as they talk about some of the most pressing news from over the weekend.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.