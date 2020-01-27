Join Scott and Gary as they talk about some of the most pressing news from over the weekend.
Up First
Chicago Tribune staffers seek new owners amid fears of hedge fund takeover
Vulnerable House Democrats undecided on impeachment vote
‘She’s my hero’: Alyssa Nakken’s parents talk about her historic role with the Giants
Jennifer Aniston joins Instagram with help from some ‘Friends’
Deep Thoughts Up First!
Democrats set to clash in final debate before Iowa caucuses
Longest UN climate talks end with no deal on carbon markets
How Disney is handling huge demand for ‘Rise of the Resistance,’ its most ambitious ride ever
Schools, offices close as long-lived storm clobbers US East
Sydney New Year’s fireworks to go ahead despite wildfires
Virginia newlyweds on honeymoon burned in volcanic eruption
World’s first 3D-printed neighborhood being built in Mexico for families living on $3 a day
Infectious disease expert discusses uncertainties surrounding new, deadly coronavirus