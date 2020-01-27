Walmart employee searching for owner of lost wedding band

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The power of social media is hard at work trying to reunite a wedding band with its owner.

An employee at the Walmart in Lexington found the ring buried underneath other items in the lost and found.

Colton Rogers says he first spotted the wedding band back in November, so he was shocked this week when he learned no one ever came looking for the ring, and this time an engraving on the ring caught his eye.

Engraved on the inside of the wedding band is the date 8-19-61 followed by two sets of initials, RCB – JSB.

Rogers quickly realized the true value of his discovery.

“Its a very simple band. It’s not anything special except for the engraving, but to me that just means it’s important to someone, so I just wanted to see if anybody knew whose it was,” Rogers said.

Rogers shared two images of the wedding band on a Facebook post and he’s hoping social media can help him solve the mystery.

“If we could find the person it belongs to or their family that would be awesome because then it would be something that’s not just sitting in the lost and found,” Rogers said.

Rogers says proof the ring belongs to you or a family member will be required before it’s released.