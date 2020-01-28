Eastbound I-80 expected to be closed for hours after big rig crashes

EMIGRANT GAP, Calif. (KTXL) — Eastbound Interstate 80 is expected to be closed for several hours Tuesday afternoon following two separate crashes involving six big rigs near Nyack.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that there were reports of “several” people trapped.

🚨 TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨 Placer County Sheriff’s deputies are enroute to assist with a big rig crash on EB Interstate 80 near Nyack Road. Reports of several people entrapped. ⚠️ PLEASE DRIVE CAREFULLY⚠️ We will update as we receive more information. — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) January 28, 2020

Cal Fire later said one person had been extricated. It was not immediately clear how many people were trapped.

Caltrans said wet roads set off a “chain reaction of truck collisions” along the interstate.

Eastbound traffic on I-80 was turned around at Baxter, Caltrans said.

This is a developing story.