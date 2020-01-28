Elk Grove Lunar New Year Celebration canceled due to coronavirus concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) -- The city of Elk Grove has decided to cancel this year's Lunar New Year Celebration due to the risk of coronavirus.

The celebration was scheduled for Friday, Jan. 30.

The city released the following statement to the community:

Out of an abundance of caution, the City and its Diversity and Inclusion Commission have canceled the Lunar New Year Celebration scheduled for this Friday, January 31, at District 56. According to Sacramento County Public Health, the risk of the Novel Coronavirus remains low in Northern California. However, Elk Grove event organizers are following the lead of similar events in Sacramento and other U.S. metropolitan cities that have canceled their Lunar New Year events. As we celebrate the start of a new year, we extend our very best wishes to our residents for good health, happiness, and prosperity.

China has confirmed more than 4,500 cases of a new virus, with 106 deaths. Most have been in the central city of Wuhan where the outbreak began in December.

The United States has only confirmed five total cases of the coronavirus with two cases in Southern California.

The remaining three cases are in Washington state, Chicago and Arizona.

The Bay Area is screening patients for coronavirus but none have been confirmed.