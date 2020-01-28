Former actor Shaun Weiss arrested after breaking into Marysville garage

Posted 5:22 PM, January 28, 2020, by , Updated at 05:16PM, January 28, 2020

Shaun Weiss, 40, in booking photos provided by the Marysville Police Department.

MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Police say Shaun Weiss, the former actor best known for his role as Greg Goldberg in “The Mighty Ducks” films, was arrested Sunday morning in Marysville after breaking into someone’s garage.

Just before 7 a.m., a homeowner on 11th Street near F Street called 911 after seeing a strange man in his garage, according to the Marysville Police Department.

When officers got to the house, they found the man had broken through the passenger-side window of the homeowner’s vehicle and was still inside.

He was arrested after officers say he appeared to also be under the influence of methamphetamine.

The police department identified the man as 40-year-old Weiss and booked him into the Yuba County Jail on suspicion of residential burglary and being under the influence of a controlled substance. He is being held on $52,500 bail.

Shaun Weiss in a booking photo provided by the Oroville Police Department after his arrest in August 2018.

Weiss has had other run-ins with Calfornia law enforcement over the past several years. In August of 2018, he was arrested in Oroville on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs.

A year before that, TMZ reports he was arrested in Burbank for possessing a controlled substance. Five days before the Southern California arrest, Weiss had been released from jail after he was suspected of stealing $151 worth of Fry’s Electronics merchandise.

As a child, Weiss was featured in shows such as “Pee-wee’s Playhouse.”

