Gay former officer wins appeal in CHP harassment lawsuit

(KTXL) — A former California Highway Patrol officer filing a harassment and discrimination lawsuit against the agency won his appeal Tuesday, according to his attorney.

Jay Brome sued the CHP in 2016, alleging decades of homophobic abuse starting when he entered the CHP academy. In 2015, after filing multiple complaints with the agency and the state, Brome said he began considering suicide. Shortly after, he said a doctor recommended he take medical leave and he officially retired in February of 2016.

Seven months later, he filed a civil lawsuit against the CHP and eight individual officers for harassment and discrimination.

Two years after filing the lawsuit, a superior court judge dismissed the case on the grounds that it was filed beyond the one-year statute of limitations.

Then on Tuesday, a California Court of Appeal in San Francisco overturned that ruling, sending the case back to the Solano County Superior Court for trial.

