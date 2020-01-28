Roseville homeowner reunited with dog after burglary

Photo courtesy: Roseville Police Department

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Roseville man was reunited with his dog Tuesday following a burglary at his home, the police department said.

Roseville police said the burglary happened earlier in January. Investigators said they tracked a suspect to a home on Pershing Avenue in Orangevale.

Inside the home, police say investigators found several stolen items and a “suspicious device” that looked like some type of explosive. A Sacramento County bomb squad was called to the scene to render the device safe.

Police arrested Sergey Artemenko on suspicion of robbery and grand theft.

The police department shared a photo of the dog, Mona, reunited with her owner.

