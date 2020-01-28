Watch Live: Senate Impeachment Trial of President Trump

Skin refresh for the new year

Posted 11:12 AM, January 28, 2020, by , Updated at 11:11AM, January 28, 2020
Data pix.

Jennifer Jones from Blades and Brushes Studio shared a few tips for bringing your skin back to life after the holidays.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.