Super Bowl party with PizzaRev

Posted 11:24 AM, January 28, 2020, by , Updated at 11:23AM, January 28, 2020
PizzaRev owners Ray and Marlen Gallo stopped by the studio with former Kings player Kenny Thomas to share the details on their upcoming Super Bowl party.

