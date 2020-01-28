Twin Rivers school board votes to keep 7 campuses open

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) -- After months of worry among teachers and parents in the Twin Rivers Unified School District, no schools will be closed, even though the district needs to plug a $3.7 million to $5.7 million annual budget deficit.

The estimated size of the shortfall is dependent upon how many special education dollars are approved in the governor's budget.

Still, cheers rang out after the vote at Tuesday’s school board meeting.

"Surprised. Excited and very excited for our students," said Babcock Elementary School teacher Allison Bachelder.

“I'm so happy. I'm so happy because our kids are not split up," said Babcock Elementary first grade teacher Sarah Cavalari.

Trustee Michael Baker proposed the motion that saved the schools, saying the plan that could have cut seven schools needs to be revisited.

However, he acknowledged that with Tuesday night's celebration, concerns remain. Declining enrollment has taken almost $16.5 million from his district in the last eight years.

“Still going to be tough. We definitely have our job ahead of us," he told FOX40.

But the teachers union that fought so hard against the closures said it sees this as an important first step in the community feeling heard and respected.

“I am so excited. I'm just delighted that the school board listened to the community and responded," said ???. "We are just delighted to have a victory and no school closures for Twin Rivers."

Later in the night, trustees voted against consolidating district high schools but reconfigured other schools.