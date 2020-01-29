Watch Live: Senate Impeachment Trial of President Trump

Enjoying treats at Odd Cookie Bakery

Posted 11:03 AM, January 29, 2020, by
Data pix.

Gary stopped by newly opened Odd Cookie Bakery and Cafe in downtown Sacramento to get a look at (and taste of) the pastries they have to offer.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.