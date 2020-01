Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Out of Bounds Brewing Company came into the studio to show off some of their drinks as well as talk about some fun events that are coming up.

Event Going On At Both Locations!

Heavy Metal Hippie Release Party & Concert

February 1st At 8pm

Out Of Bounds Brewing Company

13407 Folsom Blvd Suite D

Folsom, Ca

(916) 357-5250

Pint Glass Painting Class

Feb 12th At 1pm

Out Of Bounds Brewing Company

4480 Yankee Hill Rd Suite 100

Rocklin, Ca

916-259-1511

outofboundsbrewing.com