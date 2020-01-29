Solano prison officials investigate 2 homicides that happened minutes apart

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTLX) — Along with other agencies, Solano prison officials are investigating two homicides after two inmates were attacked and killed Wednesday.

Around 3:20 p.m., inmates Pedro Garcia and Greg Medrano attacked Mizrain Nava Cano while they were in the general population yard, according to officials.

Not long after, officials say Gabriel Mora and Richard Raya attacked Jorge Cruz-Banuelos in the same yard.

Both Nava Cano and Cruz-Banuelos suffered numerous stab wounds and died from their injuries around 3:42 p.m., according to officials.

The attacks were stopped using blast grenades and pepper spray, and officers were able to recover three weapons. No correctional officers were injured during the attack.

All four suspects were moved to the Administrative Segregation unit while officers investigate and inmate movement has been restricted at the prison, according to officials.