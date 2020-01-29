Super Bowl LIV food ranges from traditional to extravagant to vegan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIAMI (KTXL) -- From the traditional to the extravagant, fans headed to Hard Rock Stadium for Super Bowl LIV on Sunday will undoubtedly have plenty of food options.

"There's a lot of interesting dishes here, and that's what we're really known for in Miami, is bringing that local flavor," Centerplate spokeswoman Diana Evans said. "We have great stuff, great value items, great luxury items because we are in Miami, and a chef team that numbers more than 125 working on making this the best tasting Super Bowl ever."

But what if fans just want beer and a hot dog?

"Don't worry," Evans told FOX40. "The beer, though, will come in a sustainable cup. It's an aluminum cup for the first time."

Evans says fans can get, among other things, a $5 hot dog, a $3 bag of popcorn and a $7 beer. There is also a $5,000 plate of oysters.

Centerplate did its research into what Niners and Chiefs fans want to eat, and it includes some fare you wouldn't expect at the biggest football game of the year.

"49ers fans, believe it or not -- vegan is really high on the list for a lot of the folks traveling from San Francisco, and we do have more than 15 different vegan items on the menu," Evans told FOX40.