Watch Live: Senate Impeachment Trial of President Trump

Super Bowl party gourmet grazing table

Posted 10:55 AM, January 29, 2020, by
Data pix.

Shiella Velilla, the founder of Grazing Crazing, stopped by to show Mae all of the many possibilties when it comes to creating a charcuterie board.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.