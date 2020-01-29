Suspected arsonist arrested after two overnight church fires in Sacramento

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- A person has been arrested for arson after two Sacramento-area church fires occurred overnight.

Around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sacramento Fire crews responded to Iglesia Bautista Del Valle on 16th Avenue. It took them about 30 minutes to put the flames out.

One firefighter was transported to an area hospital with moderate burns.

Authorities said a separate fire occurred on 14th Avenue at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church. The person who set the fire also broke into the building and caused extensive damage.

An arrest has been made in connection to both incidents by Arson investigators assisted by the @sacsheriff department. — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) January 29, 2020