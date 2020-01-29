Watch Live: Senate Impeachment Trial of President Trump

Update: Man arrested for homicide in connection to woman found dead on American River Bike Trail

Posted 12:59 PM, January 29, 2020, by

Steven Wilson, 34, was arrested for homicide in connection to woman found dead on American River Bike Trail.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department has identified and arrested a man they believe is connected to the death of a woman found on the American River Bike Trail.

Around 2 a.m. Monday, a passerby located the woman’s body on the trail near Del Paso and Northgate boulevards.

Her death was initially investigated as suspicious in nature but the police department says its detectives later discovered the woman had been stabbed.

Steven Wilson, 34, has been arrested for homicide.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Sacramento PD.

