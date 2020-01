SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — At least one person died Thursday night in a crash involving a big rig and a pedestrian on Highway 99 in South Sacramento, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials say two northbound lanes have been closed in the area of 47th Avenue.

The CHP is recommending drivers take an alternate route and says it is unknown when the lanes will reopen.

Officials have not provided any additional details about the deadly crash.

This story is developing.