Lathrop man accused of performing illegal surgeries on puppies

LATHROP, Calif. (KTXL) — A Lathrop man is accused of performing illegal surgeries on puppies in his home, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

Over the weekend, investigators say someone saw English bulldog puppies running loose on East Louise Avenue. She called law enforcement when she tracked the puppies to a nearby home and watched two men leaving wearing bloody gloves.

The owner of the home, identified as Pedro Maldonado Victorio, was already being investigated by Manteca Animal Services, the sheriff’s office said, for performing animal surgeries without a license.

Inside the home, officials said Lathrop police officers found the kitchen had been converted into a makeshift surgery room. Investigators say they also found “at least a dozen” dogs and some drugs.

Search warrants in other locations tied to the investigation turned up more English and French bulldogs, remains of dogs that had died and around $13,000 in cash, according to the sheriff’s office.

The dogs were taken to a local veterinarian.

The San Joaquin County District Attorney reports Victorio was arraigned Thursday and pleaded not guilty to one felony count of animal cruelty, one misdemeanor count of practicing veterinary medicine without a license and two felony counts of transportation of controlled substances. The DA explained the substances as being prescription drugs “used for anesthetic and pain purposes.”

His bail has been set at $65,000.

The sheriff’s office is now seeking anyone who may have bought a dog from Victorio or had a pet he performed surgery on.