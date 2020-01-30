Watch Live: Senate Impeachment Trial of President Trump

Lincoln police arrest parolee-at-large after standoff

Posted 8:59 PM, January 30, 2020, by

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they say is well-known to officers after a lengthy standoff Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to a home on East 8th Street around 2:30 p.m. and noticed 43-year-old Christopher Langley inside a building on the property. Langley was a parolee-at-large and police say they wanted him for a no-bail felony warrant.

Langley was arrested after police eventually entered the building and charged him on suspicion of concealing a dirk or dagger and resisting arrest.

Officers booked him at South Placer County Jail.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.