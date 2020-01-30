Mumps outbreak affects 11 at Fresno County Jail

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A mumps outbreak has affected 11 Fresno County Jail inmates, according to deputies.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said they first became aware of the possibility of a mumps outbreak on Jan. 23. They said the presence of the virus was thought to be in the North Annex Jail and officials exercised several precautionary measures.

Deputies said the option to be given immunizations is being offered to both inmates and jail staff. Officials also report that about 300 inmates are being affected by a quarantine and all inmates are being assessed daily.

An investigation is being conducted to find the inmate who first contracted the mumps virus.