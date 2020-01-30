Watch Live: Senate Impeachment Trial of President Trump

No foul play suspected after man’s body found on Sacramento County dairy farm

Posted 4:13 PM, January 30, 2020, by , Updated at 04:01PM, January 30, 2020

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials say the death of a man whose body was found on a dairy farm near Galt is no longer being investigated as a homicide.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday no foul play is suspected in the unidentified man’s death and the coroner has now taken over the case.

On Jan. 22, an employee of the farm on Arno Road near Highway 99 found the body submerged in an area used to store waste.

“One of the employees was doing some cleaning out of a manure and waste area of the dairy farm when they discovered a human body,” said Sacramento County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tess Deterding.

Investigators say the body had been on the farm for some time. They still do not know how the man died.

“We don’t have a cause of death yet,” Sgt. Deterding said at the time. “There is no apparent trauma to the body.”

The owners of the farm told investigators no employees had gone missing prior to the grim discovery.

Data pix.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.