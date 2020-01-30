No foul play suspected after man’s body found on Sacramento County dairy farm

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials say the death of a man whose body was found on a dairy farm near Galt is no longer being investigated as a homicide.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday no foul play is suspected in the unidentified man’s death and the coroner has now taken over the case.

On Jan. 22, an employee of the farm on Arno Road near Highway 99 found the body submerged in an area used to store waste.

“One of the employees was doing some cleaning out of a manure and waste area of the dairy farm when they discovered a human body,” said Sacramento County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tess Deterding.

Investigators say the body had been on the farm for some time. They still do not know how the man died.

“We don’t have a cause of death yet,” Sgt. Deterding said at the time. “There is no apparent trauma to the body.”

The owners of the farm told investigators no employees had gone missing prior to the grim discovery.