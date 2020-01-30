Sacramento police share photos of man suspected burglary, indecent exposure

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department on Wednesday night shared photos of a man suspected of burglary and exposing himself over the weekend in the Elmhurst neighborhood.

Police were called early Saturday to a report of a prowler on U Street near 48th Street. Investigators say a woman reported hearing a sound outside her home. A man then walked inside the woman’s home and exposed himself, police said.

“And then he appeared in the hallway,” the woman told FOX40 on Monday. “And he was wearing only a gray shirt on his face, no shirt, women’s black underwear, with himself exposed and his pants around his ankles and he was touching himself.”

She asked FOX40 to protect her identity.

Police described the man as Hispanic, in his late 20’s to early 30’s and about 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall. He is said to have almond-shaped eyes, a smooth face and short, dark hair. Police said the man spoke English in a thick Spanish accent. He was last seen with a grey shirt around his neck, black women’s underwear and dark pants.

Anyone who may have seen this man is asked to call the Sacramento Police Department dispatch center at 916-808-5471.