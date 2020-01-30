Watch Live: Senate Impeachment Trial of President Trump

Turlock police seek suspects in deadly shooting

Posted 1:21 PM, January 30, 2020, by , Updated at 01:32PM, January 30, 2020

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — The Turlock Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday night.

Investigators say police were called to Golden State Boulevard near Almond Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. There, officers found a 51-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound.

The man later died at the hospital, police said.

Officers did not provide detailed descriptions of the two suspects, only that one was a man and the other was a woman.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Turlock Police Detective Frank Navarro at 209-664-7319, or the police department’s tip line at 209-668-5550 ext. 6780.

Google Map for coordinates 37.503567 by -120.854091.

