Covered California health insurance deadline is today

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- The deadline for Covered California open enrollment is today and missing it could cost you hundreds - potentially thousands - of dollars.

It all has to do with California's new health care law.

This is important because as of this year, almost all Californians are required to have health insurance or face major tax penalties.

So those who don't have insurance through their jobs are able to get it through covered California but that enrollment period ends Jan. 31.

If you choose not to have health coverage, this year you could face a penalty of at least $2,000 for a family of four. A single middle-income person could pay over $1,000 in penalties.

Covered California has announced more financial help to get people covered, saying more than half a million people are newly eligible for help.

There are some exemptions for people with very low income. For example, if the cost of the plan is over about 8 percent of your income.

Head to the Covered California website for more details and to sign up.