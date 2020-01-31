Man injured in Southern California high-rise apartment building fire dies

(KTLA) — A young man who was hospitalized along with six other people following a fire at the Barrington Plaza high-rise apartment building in Brentwood earlier this week died Friday, authorities said.

The man was initially listed in grave condition following the fire, which broke out about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the 25-story building at 11740 Wilshire Blvd., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.

“The LAFD regrets to announce that a 19-year-old male who was transported in grave condition from the Barrington Plaza Fire on Wednesday morning passed away this evening,” Prange said in a written statement.

Fire officials previously described the gravely injured man as 30 years old.

As many as 13 people, including two firefighters, were hurt during the fire, officials said. Seven civilians were taken to hospitals for treatment, including one in grave condition and one in critical condition.

The cause of the fire, which primarily scorched the building’s seventh floor, was under investigation, although fire officials described it as suspicious.

At one point, a man was seen clinging precariously to the side of the building before being rescued by firefighters.

Another fire in the same building injured eight people in 2018.