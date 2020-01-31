Sacramento couple wins all-expenses-paid trip to Super Bowl from Round Table

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIAMI (KTXL) -- A Sacramento couple arrived in Miami Thursday night with an all-expenses-paid trip to the Super Bowl all because they bought a pizza from Round Table.

John and Tricia Riehl said they still can't believe they will be spending Super Bowl weekend in Miami and going to Sunday's game between the 49ers the Chiefs.

“We thought it was too good to be true,” Tricia told FOX40.

The couple bought a pizza from Round Table back in December and two weeks ago got a call that they had won an all-expenses-paid trip to Super Bowl weekend.

“We won four nights’ accommodations at the Marriott,” Tricia explained. “We won airfare. We are going to the Taste of the NFL tomorrow night, so that's exciting. We won tickets to the game and then they gave us a $500 rental car stipend and $250 in spending money.”

“I didn't believe Tricia,” John said. “It's a lot. I still can't really fully believe it.”

Part of that skepticism came from a rough year or so for the Riehls. John's brother, Tim, unexpectedly passed away and the couple's kids were both diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

“So, he was actually a former 49ers season ticket holder,” John said. “So, it all kind of ... it's hard not to think of him and think he might have had something to do of this.”

“It was a whirlwind year last year, so 2020 is starting out much better,” Tricia said.