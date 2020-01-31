Sacramento Sweat Crawl preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This weekend, fitness enthusiasts have a chance to participate in the Sacramento Sweat Crawl event.

The Sacramento Sweat Crawl is described as an opportunity for members of the Sacramento fitness community to connect and experience three distinct workouts: a strength development workout at Innovative Strength, a two-mile run through the streets of Sacramento, and a cardio-intensive boxing workout at Title Boxing Club.

Forty percent of the event's proceeds will go to the Sacramento Children's Home.

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020

9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Starting Location - Innovative strength & conditioning,inc

2703 5th Street #6 Sacramento, CA 95818