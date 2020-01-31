Santa Clara County confirms first case of coronavirus

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Clara County Health Department has confirmed a man has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Click here for an interactive tracker of the coronavirus

This is the first case in the county and the first known case in the Bay Area.

The Santa Clara County Health Department will be holding a press conference at 2 p.m. to provide more information on the case.

The patient is a resident in Santa Clara County, the health department said.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health announced Friday afternoon that there are no cases of coronavirus in San Francisco.

The announcement comes shortly after the U.S. declared a public health emergency because of the new virus.

The virus’ epicenter is Wuhan, China — but it has since spread to other countries worldwide.

Nearly 10,000 people have been infected with the disease worldwide in just two months.

On Thursday, the World Health Organization declared a global emergency because of the outbreak.

According to latest information from the Associated Press, the virus has claimed the lives of 213 people in China.

This is a developing story.