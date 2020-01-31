Patty Mastracco of IDoFood stoppe dby the FOX40 kitchen with a few Super Bowl snacks to help you switch things up.
Simple Super Bowl snacks
-
Healthy Super Bowl snacks
-
49ers impressive turnaround leads to Super Bowl appearance
-
I Do Food
-
The ultimate guide to Super Bowl commercials
-
Teen’s petition to move the Super Bowl to a Saturday has thousands of signatures
-
-
Rules analyst with local ties weighs in on Super Bowl LIV
-
Niners’ Ross Dwelley representing El Dorado Hills in Super Bowl
-
‘No place like Miami’: Super Bowl returns to South Florida for 11th time
-
How to create a winning ‘homegate’ for your Super Bowl party
-
Super Bowl superfoods
-
-
Chiefs fan scores free Super Bowl tickets for being designated driver
-
San Francisco 49ers get chance to tie Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots
-
49ers fans in Miami hit beaches days before the big game