Watch Live: Senate Impeachment Trial of President Trump

Taco Bell Cantina on K Street

Posted 11:08 AM, January 31, 2020, by , Updated at 11:07AM, January 31, 2020
Data pix.

Taco Bell Cantina opened its doors this week and Gary had a chance to stop by and check out the beer and freezes spike with vodka.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.