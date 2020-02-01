Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa endorses Bloomberg for president

(KTXL) — Michael Bloomberg’s campaign announced Saturday that former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa endorsed him for president.

Villaraigosa was mayor of LA from 2005 until 2013 and has previously served as California speaker of the Assembly. He also ran in California’s last gubernatorial election.

“We don’t need a screamer or a tweeter. We need a healer. A uniter,” Villaraigosa told FOX40 in 2018 during his bid for governor.

With a similar sentiment, Villaraigosa speaks of Bloomberg as the “answer to solving the divisiveness Donald Trump has created.”

Villaraigosa joins Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter and former Miami Mayor Manny Diaz as National Political Co-Chairs for the campaign, according to a press release from the Bloomberg campaign. He will act as a national surrogate for the campaign while advising on policy development and strategy.