Police: Armed suspect barricades himself inside Citrus Heights home

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — An armed male suspect has barricaded himself inside a home in Citrus Heights and is not responding to authorities, according to Citrus Heights Police.

Police officials said they responded to reports of an assault inside the home on La Luna Court near El Sol Way and found one suspect who refused to cooperate with officers and locked himself inside the home with firearms.

SWAT officers were called in to negotiate a peaceful surrender but the suspect did not respond, according to officials.

Officers announced at 1:36 p.m. on Twitter they are using a drone to help their team during the standoff.

Unfortunately he still isn't responding to our requests to surrender. We are using our UAS to assist our team with the situation.

