SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Kings and fans are honoring Kobe Bryant at Saturday’s Golden 1 Center game against the Lakers.

Fans wrote loving words in memory of those who died in the helicopter crash on a memorial wall outside of the arena. Flowers and candles were also left near the memorial.

A tribute video also played during the game’s first timeout and fans erupted into a Kobe chant before and after the tribute.