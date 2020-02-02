Bloomberg to visit Sacramento Feb. 3

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento residents interested in meeting presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg will have the opportunity on Monday.

According to his campaign website, at 7 a.m. Monday, Bloomberg will be at Old Soul Co. on L Street.

The first votes in the California primary will also be cast starting Monday and for the first time, Californians can register to vote all the way up to and including election day.

The March 3 election date itself is new, moved up from its usual June to Super Tuesday so California’s 20 million Democratic-leaning registered voters might have a say in this year’s presidential race.