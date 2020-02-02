The Latest: Mahomes runs in, Chiefs take 7-3 lead

Posted 4:01 PM, February 2, 2020, by , Updated at 04:15PM, February 2, 2020

The Chiefs took a risk and wound up with a touchdown.

After Damien Williams got four yards on fourth-and-1 from the San Francisco 5, quarterback Patrick Mahomes ran it in for the game’s first TD with 31 seconds left in the opening quarter as Kansas City took a 7-3 lead over the 49ers in the Super Bowl.

The 49ers were stuffed on first and goal, and then Mahomes went to his right before finding a crease and getting into the end zone.

49ers safety Jimmie Ward was shaken up on a third-down play where Mahomes scrambled near the right sideline and came close to picking up a first down. Ward came in at full speed to dislodge the ball from Mahomes’ hands and it caromed out of bounds, but he remained down for about a minute after making the big hit.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.