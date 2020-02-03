Richard chatted with Ryan Gardner of the Firefighters Burn Institute about their 26th annual "Fill the Boot for Burns" drive at Sunrise Mall while Pedro and Adam compete in "boot pong."
26th annual “Fill the Boot for Burns” boot drive at Sunrise Mall
-
Police officials announce traffic schedule for New Year’s Eve party in Old Sacramento
-
At least 6 vehicles damaged in smash-and-grab burglary outside Roseville restaurants
-
Succulents By Noelle
-
Sacramento police: Homicide suspect stopped in Roseville after hitting city bus
-
102.5 KSFM’s Thanksgiving Food Drive
-
-
Your Weekend: Jan. 23
-
FOX40 Holiday Toy Drive Live from Sizzlers
-
Pennsylvania groundhog declares early spring ‘a certainty’
-
Fox40 Holiday Toy Drive
-
KFC is selling a chicken-scented holiday fire log again
-
-
Fox40 Toy Drive Ending soon!
-
Sugar field burning plagues poor Florida towns with soot
-
Stockton police help Santa spread Christmas cheer to families victimized by violence