California Highway Patrol: Multiple shot on Greyhound bus in Kern County

LEBEC, Calif. (AP) — Six passengers on a Greyhound bus headed from Los Angeles to San Francisco were shot early Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

All six shooting victims were taken to hospitals, CHP spokesman Steve Loftus said. Details on their conditions were not immediately available.

The agency also said the shooter was a passenger on the bus and is now in custody.

The bus was heading north on Interstate 5, Anthes said. Further details weren’t immediately released.

The bus was carrying about 40 passengers.

The Kern County sheriff’s and fire departments responded to the scene near Lebec in Kern County, north of Los Angeles and south of Bakersfield, according to local news outlets. Photos from the scene showed the bus parked at a Valero gas station at the base of the Grapevine section of the freeway.

An email and call to CHP wasn’t immediately returned. Greyhound didn’t immediately release a statement on the shooting.