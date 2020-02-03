DA: Convicted child molester sentenced to 135 years to life for ‘monstrous crimes’

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A 42-year-old man was sentenced to 135 years to life in prison for molesting his daughter and his girlfriend’s daughter, according to the San Joaquin County District Attorney.

William Rene Valverde was convicted of 12 separate counts, including nine felony counts of oral copulation with a victim under 10 years old and lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14.

Court records show Valverde repeatedly molested his girlfriend’s 11-year-old daughter in 2010. The girl told officials what had happened to her that same year.

Then in 2016 and 2017, court documents say Valverde molested his own 9-year-old daughter, who reported the abuse in 2018.

Both girls testified in court and said Valverde had also threatened them before sexually assaulting them.

“This defendant will never again harm a minor child and for that we can be grateful,” said San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar. “We hope the survivors of his monstrous crimes and their families can find some measure of relief in the sentence imposed and will be able to work on the healing process.”