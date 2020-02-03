Local universities cancel study abroad programs to China

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- As the coronavirus continues to spread in China, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced evacuees from China will be coming to Travis Air Force Base near Fairfield.

Congressman John Garamendi, D-California, told FOX40 there is not a lot of information coming out of the CDC nor the Air Force about who is being brought to Travis Air Force Base for coronavirus quarantine.

“In the near term, Travis will be selected. Not only as a base but there will be evacuees there soon,” Garamendi said. "Are they American contractors, citizens, diplomats, other folks that are in China providing services of all kinds? I hope to find out.”

While there are no evacuees currently on base as of Monday, Garamendi said their numbers could be in the hundreds once they come.

Garamendi told FOX40, based on his understanding, the Air Force is only providing facilities for the evacuees while CDC personnel is providing staffing.

“There’s going to have to be people providing food service. Other kinds of services will be necessary. What precautions will those people have?” Garamendi asked.

Meanwhile, Sacramento State and the University of California, Davis both announced they are suspending planned study abroad programs in China due to the coronavirus.

“The California State University system has prohibited all travel to China and until that is lifted, we will not be sending our students there," said Dr. Paul Hofmann with Sac State's International Programs and Global Engagement.

At Sac State there are currently 45 students from mainland China, none of whom are from Wuhan itself.

“They’re free to go back and travel. We’re providing them guidance that they should not go to China at this time. Our hope is to keep our students here to keep the entire campus community safe and disease-free,” explained Hofman.

Health officials said the risk of the coronavirus spreading person-to-person within the U.S. is extremely low.