Voters begin casting 2020 primary ballots early in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- As the Iowa caucuses kicked off Monday, some voters were already casting ballots in California.

"It's straight forward and not time-consuming, so we should do it, everybody should do it," said voter Yoram Gordon.

Although the state's primary is a month away, Californians can now go into county election offices and vote in person or send in mailed ballots.

Secretary of State Alex Padilla said Monday election officials sent out 15 million vote-by-mail ballots to those registered for the option.

"We entered 2020 with record registration," said Padilla.

With primary season underway, the secretary of state noted there were more vote-by-mail ballots sent out in California than there are registered voters in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina combined.

With California having an early and prominent voice in the pick for presidential candidates, the secretary of state's office says it's taking steps to keep this election secure and minimize misleading information.

"The secretary of state's office is monitoring social media platforms constantly and reporting what we believe is erroneous information to the social media platforms for their review," Padilla said. "We've had a pretty successful relationship. We're pretty effective at addressing some of that in the 2018 cycle and we're building on that for 2020."

Although the voting starts early, counting will not. Election officials will start tallying votes 10 days before the March 3 election day.

Ashley Zavala filed this report.