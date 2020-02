WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman and a male juvenile were seriously injured in a shooting Sunday evening in Woodland, according to the Woodland Police Department.

The incident happened around 9:52 p.m. near 100 Walnut Street.

Both victims were transported to UC Davis Medical Center. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

At this time, details of the shooting circumstances and a possible suspect are unknown.

This story is developing.