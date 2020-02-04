The Berkwood Estate in El Dorado Hills features views of Folsom Lake and the Sacramento Valley and it's now on the market for $3.95 million. Gary spent the morning getting a look at the luxurious property.
A look inside the Berkwood Estate in El Dorado Hills
-
Video captures duo stealing from multiple businesses in El Dorado Hills
-
Investigators search for armed robber who stole money from El Dorado Hills restaurant
-
Video: CHP SUV collides with pickup truck in El Dorado Hills intersection
-
Oak Ridge Trojans on 8-win streak, pursue first-ever state title
-
Deputies: Search warrant uncovers multiple stolen items in El Dorado County
-
-
Despite Super Bowl loss, fans rally around hometown player Ross Dwelley
-
Man leads authorities on pursuit through El Dorado County after stealing patrol SUV
-
Niners’ Ross Dwelley representing El Dorado Hills in Super Bowl
-
Neighbors upset to find broken headstones in Placerville cemetery
-
Police searching for bank robbery suspect in Elk Grove
-
-
Snow pile blocks Iron Mountain Road in El Dorado County
-
Deputies: Woman arrested for murder in El Dorado County
-
Vigil held for student who died after being restrained by educators