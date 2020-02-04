Evacuees from Wuhan to land at Travis AFB Wednesday

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — From the outside, it was just another routine evening Tuesday. But inside Travis Air Force Base, preparations were underway for a rare quarantine of American citizens evacuating from Wuhan, China, where the novel coronavirus originated.

Travis Air Force Base confirmed on-base housing will be provided for an estimated 250 people in individual rooms at the Westwind Inn.

Travis personnel will not have direct contact with the evacuees. Their care will be handled by staff from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Medical staff will monitor the health of these people, including temperature checks and observation for respiratory symptoms,” said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, the director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. “Medical care will be readily available at the first onset of symptoms. We do not believe these people pose a risk to the communities where they are being temporarily housed as we are taking measures to minimize any exposure.”

Travis AFB is one of four Air Force bases selected to receive and quarantine some of the 1,000 American evacuees arriving this week from Wuhan, according to the Department of Defense.

The other bases are in Colorado, Texas, and Miramar in Southern California.

Two planes are scheduled to arrive at Travis AFB Wednesday, according to U.S. Northern Command officials. The flights have already left China with around 350 passengers aboard.

One of the planes will refuel at the base near Fairfield before flying evacuees to the Southern California base.

This will be the first federal 14-day quarantine for U.S. individuals in more than 50 years.

“The goal of our public health response is to detect and contain introduction of this virus with the goal of preventing sustained spread of 2019 novel coronavirus in this country,” Dr. Messonnier said. “Strong measures now may blunt the impact of this virus on the United States.”

A news conference with additional information about the quarantine is scheduled for noon Wednesday at the base.

In a lengthy Facebook post, the Solano County Public Health Department assured the community the risk of the virus spreading in the county is low.

The department did not make anyone available to answer FOX40’s questions on camera Tuesday night.