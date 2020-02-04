Experts weigh in on Iowa caucus troubles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Voters following the Iowa Caucus are left wondering what to make of the last 24 hours when the defining campaign moment for many candidates didn't happen.

The resulting chaos left Democratic presidential hopefuls without the expected Iowa "bump" that usually translates into more name recognition and more raised dollars before campaigns focus on the primary in New Hampshire.

Monday's caucus may close the door on pushing new technology into the election process, like the voting app that failed in Iowa.

Political analysts on both sides of the aisle think this opens the door for the billionaires in the race, Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer, to court voters in other states.