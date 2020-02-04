New Tracy police chief sworn in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) -- Tracy's new police chief was sworn in at Tuesday night's City Council meeting.

Chief Seku Millington was hired after a yearlong, nationwide search and he told FOX40 he's still getting used to the new title but he's excited to move his department forward.

Millington comes to Tracy after spending 19 years with the Oakland Police Department where he worked his way up to the rank of captain.

While with Oakland police, he served on the department's SWAT team and has experience in police training, community policing and community problem-solving.

The new chief said it will take time for him to learn the department's policies and see where things can be improved but he has no plans to make any immediate or sweeping changes within his department.

Millington is taking over after former Tracy Police Chief Larry Esquivel was fired by the city for "personnel reasons" in August of 2018.

"This is an opportunity for us to flip the switch. I’m here, brand new. I want to learn, again, the organization and push us forward, look down the road. I’m not looking to the past, I’m looking forward," said Millington.

Chief Millington is the first black police chief in the department's history.

He told FOX40 that while his hiring is a proud moment in the department's history, he plans to reach out to every segment of the community and serve everyone.